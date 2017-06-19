Top Stories
'Big Brother' 2017 - 16 Contestants Announced for Season 19!

'Big Brother' 2017 - 16 Contestants Announced for Season 19!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Mon, 19 June 2017 at 10:43 am

Zachary Quinto & Miles McMillan Couple Up At 'Never Here' Premiere!

Zachary Quinto & Miles McMillan Couple Up At 'Never Here' Premiere!

Zachary Quinto flashes a big smile alongside his handsome boyfriend Miles McMillan while hitting the red carpet at the premiere of Never Here held during the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival at Arclight Cinemas Culver City on Sunday (June 18) in Culver City, Calif.

The 40-year-old actor, who is an executive producer of the flick, was joined by star Mireille Enos and her hubby Alan Ruck, as well as director-writer Camille Thoman, and producers Julian Cautherley, Neal Dodson, Elizabeth Yng-Wong, Bronwyn Cornelius and Dan Milne.

Here’s a synopsis: Disturbing events lead an artist (Enos) who photographs strangers to suspect that someone out there is watching HER. Boundaries blur between real and imaginary, crime and art, the watcher and the watched.

Vertical Entertainment recently acquired U.S. rights to the psychological thriller, according to Deadline, and are planning a day-and-date theatrical release in fourth-quarter 2017, followed by a pay TV debut on Starz in early 2018.
Just Jared on Facebook
zachary quinto miles mcmillan couple up at never here premiere 01
zachary quinto miles mcmillan couple up at never here premiere 02
zachary quinto miles mcmillan couple up at never here premiere 03
zachary quinto miles mcmillan couple up at never here premiere 04
zachary quinto miles mcmillan couple up at never here premiere 05
zachary quinto miles mcmillan couple up at never here premiere 06
zachary quinto miles mcmillan couple up at never here premiere 07
zachary quinto miles mcmillan couple up at never here premiere 08
zachary quinto miles mcmillan couple up at never here premiere 09
zachary quinto miles mcmillan couple up at never here premiere 10
zachary quinto miles mcmillan couple up at never here premiere 11
zachary quinto miles mcmillan couple up at never here premiere 12
zachary quinto miles mcmillan couple up at never here premiere 13
zachary quinto miles mcmillan couple up at never here premiere 14
zachary quinto miles mcmillan couple up at never here premiere 15
zachary quinto miles mcmillan couple up at never here premiere 16
zachary quinto miles mcmillan couple up at never here premiere 17
zachary quinto miles mcmillan couple up at never here premiere 18
zachary quinto miles mcmillan couple up at never here premiere 19
zachary quinto miles mcmillan couple up at never here premiere 20
zachary quinto miles mcmillan couple up at never here premiere 21
zachary quinto miles mcmillan couple up at never here premiere 22
zachary quinto miles mcmillan couple up at never here premiere 23
zachary quinto miles mcmillan couple up at never here premiere 24
zachary quinto miles mcmillan couple up at never here premiere 25

Credit: FayesVision; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Alan Ruck, Miles McMillan, Mireille Enos, Zachary Quinto

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr