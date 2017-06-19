Zachary Quinto & Miles McMillan Couple Up At 'Never Here' Premiere!

Zachary Quinto flashes a big smile alongside his handsome boyfriend Miles McMillan while hitting the red carpet at the premiere of Never Here held during the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival at Arclight Cinemas Culver City on Sunday (June 18) in Culver City, Calif.

The 40-year-old actor, who is an executive producer of the flick, was joined by star Mireille Enos and her hubby Alan Ruck, as well as director-writer Camille Thoman, and producers Julian Cautherley, Neal Dodson, Elizabeth Yng-Wong, Bronwyn Cornelius and Dan Milne.

Here’s a synopsis: Disturbing events lead an artist (Enos) who photographs strangers to suspect that someone out there is watching HER. Boundaries blur between real and imaginary, crime and art, the watcher and the watched.

Vertical Entertainment recently acquired U.S. rights to the psychological thriller, according to Deadline, and are planning a day-and-date theatrical release in fourth-quarter 2017, followed by a pay TV debut on Starz in early 2018.