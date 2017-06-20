Alex Rodriguez Reveals Why His Relationship With Jennifer Lopez Works

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez‘s romance doesn’t show any signs of slowing down!

The couple, who started dating back in March, have a few key elements that make their relationship work!

“If you want to be together you are together,” Alex said to Extra of their typically busy schedules.

He said added, “Our kids get along really well, we’re both from New York, we’re both Latin, we’re both in our forties, we’re really enjoying life, but she really is one of the most impressive and smartest human beings I have ever met.”

The couple just returned from a romantic trip to Paris and looked like they had the most incredible time!