Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Responds to Blackface Accusations

Kim Kardashian Responds to Blackface Accusations

Miles Teller Tweets to Clear Up Reports About an Arrest

Miles Teller Tweets to Clear Up Reports About an Arrest

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding &amp; He's Not Happy

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding & He's Not Happy

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Tue, 20 June 2017 at 3:10 am

Alex Rodriguez Reveals Why His Relationship With Jennifer Lopez Works

Alex Rodriguez Reveals Why His Relationship With Jennifer Lopez Works

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez‘s romance doesn’t show any signs of slowing down!

The couple, who started dating back in March, have a few key elements that make their relationship work!

“If you want to be together you are together,” Alex said to Extra of their typically busy schedules.

He said added, “Our kids get along really well, we’re both from New York, we’re both Latin, we’re both in our forties, we’re really enjoying life, but she really is one of the most impressive and smartest human beings I have ever met.”

The couple just returned from a romantic trip to Paris and looked like they had the most incredible time!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • JAY-Z was spotted out for the first time since welcoming his twins - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne gushes over ex boyfriend Gregg Sulkin - Just Jared Jr
  • Tony Danza returns to TV in first role in 24 years - TooFab
  • Tim Allen's Last Man Standing will not be revived on CMT - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell previews the Pretty Little Liars series finale - Just Jared Jr