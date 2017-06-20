Top Stories
Tue, 20 June 2017 at 4:21 pm

'American Assassin' Debuts Red Band Trailer With Dylan O'Brien & Michael Keaton

'American Assassin' Debuts Red Band Trailer With Dylan O'Brien & Michael Keaton

Thing get intense in the new red band trailer for American Assassin!

The film, which stars Dylan O’Brien, follows his character as he sets out for revenge following the death of his fiancée in a terrorist attack.

Dylan‘s character gets recruited by black ops and is trained by a CIA agent, played by Michael Keaton, to track and kill terrorists.

He eventually gets dispatched to join a Turkish agent on a mission to stop a mysterious operative from unleashing chaos of international proportions.

American Assassin is set to hit theaters on September 15th.

Check out the entire red band trailer below…
