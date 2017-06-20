Angelina Jolie Spends World Refugee Day in Kenya

UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie arrives to address the International Peace Support Training Centre staff and other attendees on Tuesday (June 20) in Nairobi, Kenya.

The 42-year-old actress, director and humanitarian spoke during a training on the sexual violence prevention in conflicts on World Refugee Day.

“The role of sexual violence is compounded when it is carried out by someone in uniform who has taken an oath to protect,” Angelina said. “So it is a responsibility of those who wear uniform to take the lead now by correcting from within, setting an example stepping forward with new commitments.”

Angelina was appointed Special Envoy to the UN Refugee Agency in April 2012.