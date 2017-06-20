Top Stories
'Bachelor in Paradise' Misconduct Investigation Finds No Sexual Assault, Production Will Resume

'Bachelor in Paradise' Misconduct Investigation Finds No Sexual Assault, Production Will Resume

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman' Salary Revealed (Report)

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman' Salary Revealed (Report)

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette'? Rachel Sends 3 Guys Home!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette'? Rachel Sends 3 Guys Home!

Are Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Back Together?

Are Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Back Together?

Tue, 20 June 2017 at 1:35 pm

Angelina Jolie Spends World Refugee Day in Kenya

Angelina Jolie Spends World Refugee Day in Kenya

UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie arrives to address the International Peace Support Training Centre staff and other attendees on Tuesday (June 20) in Nairobi, Kenya.

The 42-year-old actress, director and humanitarian spoke during a training on the sexual violence prevention in conflicts on World Refugee Day.

“The role of sexual violence is compounded when it is carried out by someone in uniform who has taken an oath to protect,” Angelina said. “So it is a responsibility of those who wear uniform to take the lead now by correcting from within, setting an example stepping forward with new commitments.”

Angelina was appointed Special Envoy to the UN Refugee Agency in April 2012.
Just Jared on Facebook
angelina jolie world refugee day 01
angelina jolie world refugee day 02
angelina jolie world refugee day 03
angelina jolie world refugee day 04
angelina jolie world refugee day 05

Credit: SIMON MAINA/AFP/Getty Images
Posted to: Angelina Jolie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • JAY-Z was spotted out for the first time since welcoming his twins - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne gushes over ex boyfriend Gregg Sulkin - Just Jared Jr
  • Tony Danza returns to TV in first role in 24 years - TooFab
  • Tim Allen's Last Man Standing will not be revived on CMT - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell previews the Pretty Little Liars series finale - Just Jared Jr