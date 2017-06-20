‘Annabelle: Creation’ Cast Debuts New Trailer At LA Film Fest Premiere – Watch Here!

‘Annabelle: Creation’ Cast Debuts New Trailer At LA Film Fest Premiere – Watch Here!
Miranda Otto and Stephanie Sigman are gorgeous on the red carpet while attending the premiere of their anticipated film Annabelle: Creation held during the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Monday (June 19) in Los Angeles.

The ladies were joined by their co-stars Anthony LaPaglia, Talitha Bateman and Lulu Wilson, as well as moderator-writer David Leslie Johnson, and director David F. Sandberg.

Following the premiere, a brand new trailer for the next chapter in The Conjuring universe was released. Several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle - Watch below!


'Annabelle: Creation' Official Trailer
