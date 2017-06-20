Top Stories
'Bachelor in Paradise' Misconduct Investigation Finds No Sexual Assault, Production Will Resume

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman' Salary Revealed (Report)

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette'? Rachel Sends 3 Guys Home!

Are Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Back Together?

Tue, 20 June 2017 at 1:45 pm

Bella Hadid Has a Night Out With Drake at The Nice Guy!

Bella Hadid and Drake had a nice night out!

The friends were spotted heading out of hot spot The Nice Guy on Monday night (June 19) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Bella and Drake were seen sporting similar red and black ensembles as they made their way out of the bar in the early hours of the morning.

The duo reportedly left the spot at the same time although they headed out of different exits.

Earlier that day, Bella took to her Instagram to share a photo from the set of a photo shoot that had a gorgeous backdrop of California mountains.

Check out the pic below…

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

