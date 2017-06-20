Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette'? Rachel Sends 3 Guys Home!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette'? Rachel Sends 3 Guys Home!

Lorde Apologizes For 'Insensitive' Comment About Taylor Swift Friendship

Lorde Apologizes For 'Insensitive' Comment About Taylor Swift Friendship

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding &amp; He's Not Happy

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding & He's Not Happy

Are Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Back Together?

Are Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Back Together?

Tue, 20 June 2017 at 10:25 am

Bella Thorne & Nash Grier Screen 'You Get Me' in Santa Monica

Bella Thorne & Nash Grier Screen 'You Get Me' in Santa Monica

The young cast of You Get Me hit the red carpet at a screening held during the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival at ArcLight on Monday evening (June 19) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Bella Thorne, Nash Grier, and Anna Akana posed together, while YouTube stars Niki and Alessandra DeMartino also attended.

You Get Me follows Tyler (Taylor John Smith), a high school student who is crazy in love with his perfect girlfriend Ali (Halston Sage).

When a big fight sends him spiraling, he lands in the arms of sexy out-of-towner Holly (Thorne) who shows him a night he won’t forget.

The next morning, he finds that not only is Ali taking him back, but that Holly is a new student at their school and is dead set on keeping Tyler to herself.

You Get Me hits Netflix on June 23! To watch the trailer, head over to

JustJaredJR.com
Just Jared on Facebook
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 01
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 02
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 03
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 04
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 05
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 06
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 07
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 08
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 09
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 10
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 11
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 12
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 13
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 14
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 15
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 16
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 17
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 18
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 19
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 20
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 21
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 22
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 23
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 24
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 25
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 26
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 27
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 28
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 29
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 30
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 31
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 32
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 33
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 34
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 35
bella thorne nassh grier you get me premiere 36

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Alessandra DeMartino, Anna Akana, Bella Thorne, Nash Grier, Niki DeMartino

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • JAY-Z was spotted out for the first time since welcoming his twins - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne gushes over ex boyfriend Gregg Sulkin - Just Jared Jr
  • Tony Danza returns to TV in first role in 24 years - TooFab
  • Tim Allen's Last Man Standing will not be revived on CMT - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell previews the Pretty Little Liars series finale - Just Jared Jr