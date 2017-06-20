Bella Thorne & Nash Grier Screen 'You Get Me' in Santa Monica

The young cast of You Get Me hit the red carpet at a screening held during the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival at ArcLight on Monday evening (June 19) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Bella Thorne, Nash Grier, and Anna Akana posed together, while YouTube stars Niki and Alessandra DeMartino also attended.

You Get Me follows Tyler (Taylor John Smith), a high school student who is crazy in love with his perfect girlfriend Ali (Halston Sage).

When a big fight sends him spiraling, he lands in the arms of sexy out-of-towner Holly (Thorne) who shows him a night he won’t forget.

The next morning, he finds that not only is Ali taking him back, but that Holly is a new student at their school and is dead set on keeping Tyler to herself.

You Get Me hits Netflix on June 23! To watch the trailer, head over to