Beyonce & JAY-Z's Twins Were Premature (Details)

It was recently revealed by sources that Beyonce and JAY-Z‘s twins were born last week, and now sources are saying the babies were premature.

Fans began noticing that the 35-year-old superstar had probably given birth last week, and after their birth, it was revealed that there was a minor issue.

Now, a source is saying the twins are “under the lights,” which would be a medical procedure to “lower bilirubin in the blood to eliminate the jaundice,” TMZ reports. Jaundice can be common in premature babies.

Beyonce did not go full term, though it’s unclear how early the twins actually arrived.

We’re wishing the best to Beyonce and JAY-Z‘s new babies!