Kim Kardashian Responds to Blackface Accusations

Miles Teller Tweets to Clear Up Reports About an Arrest

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding &amp; He's Not Happy

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Tue, 20 June 2017 at 12:19 am

Brad Pitt Reportedly Spent Time With His Children For Father's Day!

Brad Pitt got to spend quality time with some of his children for Father’s Day!

The 53-year-old actor shares six children with his ex Angelina JolieMaddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Several of the children were reportedly spotted spending time at his home on Saturday (June 17) in Los Angeles, according to E! News.

After, the siblings headed to LAX for a trip to Ethiopia, where Zahara was adopted in 2005.

Brad and Angelina currently have a temporary custody agreement with their six children, where Brad is allowed “therapeutic visitation.”
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt

