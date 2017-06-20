Brad Pitt Reportedly Spent Time With His Children For Father's Day!

Brad Pitt got to spend quality time with some of his children for Father’s Day!

The 53-year-old actor shares six children with his ex Angelina Jolie – Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Several of the children were reportedly spotted spending time at his home on Saturday (June 17) in Los Angeles, according to E! News.

After, the siblings headed to LAX for a trip to Ethiopia, where Zahara was adopted in 2005.

Brad and Angelina currently have a temporary custody agreement with their six children, where Brad is allowed “therapeutic visitation.”