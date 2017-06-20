Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Responds to Blackface Accusations

Miles Teller Tweets to Clear Up Reports About an Arrest

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding &amp; He's Not Happy

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Tue, 20 June 2017 at 2:33 am

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Talks Co-Parenting Their Two Children

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Talks Co-Parenting Their Two Children

Britney Spears‘ ex-husband Kevin Federline is opening up about co-parenting their two children.

The former couple share two sons – 11-year-old Sean Preston and 10-year-old Jayden James – who split their time between their parents.

“When you are co-parenting, you have to be willing to give up some of the things you would really like to do,” Kevin explained to Bravo.

He added, “My boys will be gone [for Father's Day], their mom’s off in Asia on tour. They are with me until the 15th, and then they are gone for the rest of the month. So I won’t have the boys for Father’s Day.”

Kevin also explained that co-parenting “wasn’t always easy, but it’s a lot easier now” and spilled on Sean Preston and Jayden James‘ interests.

Preston kind of knows how to DJ. He wants to learn more. I got him Ableton [music production app] on his laptop, so he kind of messes with that…He’s really big in to the EDM trap music scene,” Kevin explained.
