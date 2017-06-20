Top Stories
Tue, 20 June 2017 at 9:43 pm

Brooklyn Beckham Gets Ready to Launch His Photography Book!

Brooklyn Beckham Gets Ready to Launch His Photography Book!

Brooklyn Beckham‘s upcoming photography photo book What I See is just days away from being released!

Ahead of the release, the 18-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham was spotted out and about on Monday (June 19) in London, England.

That same day, Brooklyn also offered a glimpse into what fans can expect to see in the book.

In the latest issue of Telegraph Magazine, Brooklyn shared some of the photos that will be featured, including intimate snaps of his family.

The book will feature shots of Brooklyn‘s siblings including Harper and Romeo as well as his mom Victoria.

What I See is set to hit shelves June 29th.

