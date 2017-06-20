Top Stories
Daniel Day-Lewis Is Quitting Acting - Read Statement

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman' Salary Revealed (Report)

'Bachelor in Paradise' Misconduct Investigation Finds No Sexual Assault, Production Will Resume

Are Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Back Together?

Tue, 20 June 2017 at 8:10 pm

Celeb Offspring & Rising Stars Walk D&G's Runway in Milan!

The Dolce&Gabbana fashion show in Milan over the weekend featured a bunch of rising stars from the music, film, and modeling worlds, as well as lots of children of famous celebs!

The show took place on Saturday (June 17) during Milan Men’s Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 in Italy.

Rising stars included actors Avan Jogia and Will Peltz, rapper Gnash, photographer Damon Baker, and models Jordan Barrett, Neels Visser, and Luka Sabbat.

Some of the celeb offspring included Pamela Anderson‘s son Brandon Thomas Lee, Diddy‘s son Christian Combs, Snoop Dogg‘s son Cordell Broadus, Russell Simmons‘ son Diggy Simmons, Pierce Brosnan‘s son Dylan Brosnan, Shaquille O’Neal‘s son Myles O’Neal, Cindy Crawford‘s son Presley Gerber, and Hillary Clinton‘s nephew Tyler Clinton.

Photos: Images courtesy of Dolce&Gabbana
