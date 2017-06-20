Charlie Hunnam Can't Stop Smiling While Taking Photos with Fans!

Charlie Hunnam was so friendly with some fans this week and you may be jealous you weren’t there to meet him!

The 37-year-old actor was leaving Fred Segal on Monday (June 19) and some fans stopped him outside. Charlie took selfies, photos, and even hugged one fan as he was walking back to his car in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlie Hunnam

Charlie was looking very fine in his simple white t-shirt while out and about doing some shopping.

25+ pictures inside of Charlie Hunnam stopping to chat with fans…