Tue, 20 June 2017 at 8:26 pm

Choir Brings the House Down on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

Choir Brings the House Down on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

This choir wowed the crowd and brought the house down during an audition on the latest episode of America’s Got Talent!

Danell Daymon & Greater Works sang the classic song “This Little Light of Mine” and got four big yeses from the judges.

“I generally do not like choir, but I’ve gotta be honest. You took this Jew to church,” judge Howie Mandel said during his critique. “This little yes of mine, I’m going to let it shine.”

Simon Cowell singled out the soloist in the choir and told her, “If you ever give up deciding to be in a choir, you know how to get a hold of me. But they’re not going to let you.”


Danell Daymon & Greater Works: Choir Group Brings the House Down
Photos: NBC
