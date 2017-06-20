Top Stories
Tue, 20 June 2017 at 2:33 pm

Chris Cornell's Wife & Daughters Write Him Touching Father's Day Letters

Chris Cornell's Wife & Daughters Write Him Touching Father's Day Letters

The late Chris Cornell‘s daughters Toni, 12, and Lillian Jean, 16, wrote touching notes to their dad on Father’s Day.

His wife Vicky, also wrote a note on Father’s Day for her husband, who passed away last month from suicide.

“Let me start by saying how much I love you and how much you mean to me,” Toni wrote. “You are my idol, someone I’ve always looked up to. You were always there for me. You pushed me forward every day, and you still do.”

“Whenever I cry or feel like there’s no way I can go on, I hear your voice, ‘Don’t sit worrying peanut. Worry is a waste of time, I’m ok,’” she continued. “I always took what you said to heart. Probably because everything you said was so smart.”

Click inside to read both letters…
