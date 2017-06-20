Top Stories
Tue, 20 June 2017 at 9:23 pm

Colton Haynes Joins Season 7 of 'American Horror Story'

Colton Haynes Joins Season 7 of 'American Horror Story'

Colton Haynes is heading to American Horror Story!

The 28-year-old Rough Night star and AHS creator Ryan Murphy both announced on their Instagram pages that Colton will be joining the upcoming seventh season of the hit FX show.

The new season of American Horror Story will take place in the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election.

Colton joins AHS veterans Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Cheyenne Jackson in season seven along with newcomers Billy Eichner, Billie Lourd, and Leslie Grossman.

American Horror Story Season 7…Already feels like home :) So excited @mrrpmurphy

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on

