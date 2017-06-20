Daniel Day-Lewis Is Quitting Acting - Read Statement

Daniel Day-Lewis is no longer going to be pursuing acting and is leaving the profession for good, his rep confirms.

“Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject,” the 60-year-old actor’s rep told Variety in a statement.

Daniel has one final movie slated to come out titled Phantom Thread, which will hit theaters on December 25, 2017.

Over the course of his career, Daniel won three Oscars (for Lincoln, There Will Be Blood, and My Left Foot), and was nominated for two in addition (for Gangs of New York and In the Name of the Father).