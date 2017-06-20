Top Stories
'Bachelor in Paradise' Misconduct Investigation Finds No Sexual Assault, Production Will Resume

'Bachelor in Paradise' Misconduct Investigation Finds No Sexual Assault, Production Will Resume

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman' Salary Revealed (Report)

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman' Salary Revealed (Report)

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette'? Rachel Sends 3 Guys Home!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette'? Rachel Sends 3 Guys Home!

Are Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Back Together?

Are Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Back Together?

Tue, 20 June 2017 at 3:31 pm

Daniel Day-Lewis Is Quitting Acting - Read Statement

Daniel Day-Lewis Is Quitting Acting - Read Statement

Daniel Day-Lewis is no longer going to be pursuing acting and is leaving the profession for good, his rep confirms.

“Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject,” the 60-year-old actor’s rep told Variety in a statement.

Daniel has one final movie slated to come out titled Phantom Thread, which will hit theaters on December 25, 2017.

Over the course of his career, Daniel won three Oscars (for Lincoln, There Will Be Blood, and My Left Foot), and was nominated for two in addition (for Gangs of New York and In the Name of the Father).
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Daniel Day-Lewis

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • JAY-Z was spotted out for the first time since welcoming his twins - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne gushes over ex boyfriend Gregg Sulkin - Just Jared Jr
  • Tony Danza returns to TV in first role in 24 years - TooFab
  • Tim Allen's Last Man Standing will not be revived on CMT - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell previews the Pretty Little Liars series finale - Just Jared Jr