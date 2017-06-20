Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette'? Rachel Sends 3 Guys Home!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette'? Rachel Sends 3 Guys Home!

Lorde Apologizes For 'Insensitive' Comment About Taylor Swift Friendship

Lorde Apologizes For 'Insensitive' Comment About Taylor Swift Friendship

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding &amp; He's Not Happy

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding & He's Not Happy

Are Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Back Together?

Are Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Back Together?

Tue, 20 June 2017 at 10:42 am

Demi Lovato Wants to 'Dive Back into Acting' At Some Point

Demi Lovato Wants to 'Dive Back into Acting' At Some Point

Demi Lovato would love to get into acting again.

The 24-year-old singer opened up about her career and her upcoming YouTube docu-series Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated during a discussion at the 2017 Cannes Lions Festival on Monday (June 19) in Cannes, France.

“I feel like I’m at a turning point in my life,” Demi said (via Variety). “I’m turning 25. I feel like I’ve lived a lot longer than I actually have.

“If you asked me a year ago, I would have said within the next five years I would be married, starting a family,” she shared. “That all changed, which I touch on in my documentary. I don’t know what I want the next five years to look like. I’m still figuring that out. I love music, I want to make music and tour. I want to dive back into acting at some point.”

To see what Demi said about being a child star, head over to

JustJaredJR.com
Just Jared on Facebook
demi lovato cannes lions 2017 panel 01
demi lovato cannes lions 2017 panel 02
demi lovato cannes lions 2017 panel 03
demi lovato cannes lions 2017 panel 04
demi lovato cannes lions 2017 panel 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Demi Lovato

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • JAY-Z was spotted out for the first time since welcoming his twins - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne gushes over ex boyfriend Gregg Sulkin - Just Jared Jr
  • Tony Danza returns to TV in first role in 24 years - TooFab
  • Tim Allen's Last Man Standing will not be revived on CMT - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell previews the Pretty Little Liars series finale - Just Jared Jr