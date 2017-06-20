Demi Lovato Wants to 'Dive Back into Acting' At Some Point

Demi Lovato would love to get into acting again.

The 24-year-old singer opened up about her career and her upcoming YouTube docu-series Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated during a discussion at the 2017 Cannes Lions Festival on Monday (June 19) in Cannes, France.

“I feel like I’m at a turning point in my life,” Demi said (via Variety). “I’m turning 25. I feel like I’ve lived a lot longer than I actually have.

“If you asked me a year ago, I would have said within the next five years I would be married, starting a family,” she shared. “That all changed, which I touch on in my documentary. I don’t know what I want the next five years to look like. I’m still figuring that out. I love music, I want to make music and tour. I want to dive back into acting at some point.”

