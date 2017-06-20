Elle Fanning's Family Had Easter Dinner With Robert De Niro!

Elle Fanning had some pretty hilarious stories to tell on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The 19-year-old actress stopped by the late night show while promoting her new movie The Beguiled on Monday (June 19) in Los Angeles.

During the show, Elle told a seriously funny story about the time that her family served pizza for Easter dinner with Robert De Niro and his family.

Since it was so last minute, the family had to order the pizza but they made Robert feel at home by letting him sit on their special couch that no one had ever sat on before!

Watch Elle recount the entire story below…