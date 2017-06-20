Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette'? Rachel Sends 3 Guys Home!

Lorde Apologizes For 'Insensitive' Comment About Taylor Swift Friendship

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding &amp; He's Not Happy

Are Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Back Together?

Tue, 20 June 2017 at 8:20 am

Ellen Pompeo & Husband Chris Ivery Go Hiking in Los Feliz

Ellen Pompeo is joined by hubby Chris Ivery as they enjoy an afternoon workout on Monday (June 19) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The 47-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star showed off her toned midriff in a red top and leggings as she and Chris enjoyed a hike in the warm weather.

Later that day, Ellen took to Twitter to slam Ivanka Trump‘s husband Jared Kushner‘s new press conference and encouraged her female followers to speak their minds.

Ellen is currently enjoying her summer off from Grey’s Anatomy before she’ll begin filming the new season in a few weeks.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Ellen Pompeo

