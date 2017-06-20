Former 'Grey's Anatomy' Star to Return for Arc on Show's 14th Season!

Grey’s Anatomy is welcoming back former cast member Kim Raver for an arc on season fourteen of the hit ABC show, Deadline reports.

Kim played the role of Dr. Teddy Altman, the former head of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital, from seasons six to eight. At the end of the eighth season, she was fired by Dr Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) so she would go take the Chief job at MEDCOM.

No word what her arc will entail.

Kim has a busy couple month’s – she’s also doing a guest arc on Showtime’s Ray Donovan for the fifth season.