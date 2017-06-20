Top Stories
Tue, 20 June 2017 at 3:17 pm

Former NFL Lineman Ryan O'Callaghan Comes Out as Gay

Former NFL Lineman Ryan O'Callaghan Comes Out as Gay
  • Ryan O’Callaghan, who played with Tom Brady, came out as gay – TMZ
  • Bella Thorne wanted this Famous in Love scene changed – Just Jared Jr
  • Lorde apologized for this comment about autoimmune diseases – DListed
  • Ken Doll now has a man bun – TooFab
  • According to one White House individual, Sean Spicer gained weight… – Towleroad
  • Can you tell these famous twins apart? – J-14
  • JAY-Z was spotted out for the first time since welcoming his twins - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne gushes over ex boyfriend Gregg Sulkin - Just Jared Jr
  • Tony Danza returns to TV in first role in 24 years - TooFab
  • Tim Allen's Last Man Standing will not be revived on CMT - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell previews the Pretty Little Liars series finale - Just Jared Jr