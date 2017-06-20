Top Stories
Tue, 20 June 2017 at 10:46 am

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman' Salary Revealed (Report)

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman' Salary Revealed (Report)

Gal Gadot reportedly made a shockingly low amount for her Wonder Woman movie that was released in theaters earlier this month.

Back in 2014, Variety reported that the 32-year-old actress signed a three-picture deal (the first being Batman v Superman, the second being Wonder Woman) that would earn her $300,000 per film.

Apparently, the deal is on par with some other superhero film stars. Chris Evans apparently made $300,000 for his first Captain America solo film. Forbes reports, however, that Henry Cavill made $14 million for his work as Superman in a recent film.

Some speculate that Gal may want to renegotiate her contract ahead of the Wonder Woman sequel, which is reportedly in the works.
