Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Don't Want to Be a Power Couple

Zayn Malik is sweetly spilling on his relationship with girlfriend Gigi Hadid!

The 24-year-old singer and 22-year-old model have been dating since late 2015 and Zayn knows exactly why their relationship works.

“She gets it, she’s very understanding,” Zayn told the Evening Standard of the couple both navigating fame.

He continued, “But I can understand how it can look, that you’ve got these two people in a ‘power couple.’ That’s not something I want to be a part of.”

“I’m with her because I like her and I hope she’s with me because she likes me. When we come home, we don’t really talk about that s**t. We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh,” Zayn added.

Pictured inside: Gigi out to lunch on Tuesday afternoon (June 20) in New York City.