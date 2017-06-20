Hailey Baldwin Makes Such a Cute Dog Mom!

Hailey Baldwin is keeping busy in NYC!

The 20-year-old model was spotted as she headed inside Gemma restaurant for lunch on Tuesday (June 20) in New York City.

Over the weekend, Hailey took on dog-sitting duties for her friend’s pup named Jim Carrey!

Thankfully, watching the puppy and managing her busy schedule wasn’t too tough with the help of Wag, a dog walking app!

Hailey took to her Instagram to share a photo cuddled up with the cute pup.

“Thanks @wag for the gifts! So nice to give free walks for this little buddy while I was home in NYC,” Hailey wrote.