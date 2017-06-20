Top Stories
Tue, 20 June 2017 at 1:04 pm

Halle Berry On Downsides Of Sharing Life On Social Media: 'Suddenly I Am Dating 100 People'

Halle Berry On Downsides Of Sharing Life On Social Media: 'Suddenly I Am Dating 100 People'

Halle Berry is opening about the downsides of sharing her personal life and connecting with fans on social media.

“There are some things that can kill a brand, things that can happen today because of social media. Everyone is allowed to have an opinion, but that power can be misused,” the 50-year-old Oscar-winning actress shared while the “Tapping New Media To Connect with Fans and Their Passions” seminar hosted by Interpublic during the 2017 Cannes Lions Festival on Tuesday (June 20) in Cannes, France.

“If I am having dinner with a friend, and a man comes up and asks to take a picture, most times I will always say, ‘Of course!’… But then that person posts the picture on the social media as if I am dating that person, and suddenly I am dating, like, 100 people,” Halle added (via PageSix). “It seems silly…but I think that is frustrating at social media.”

Despite this, Halle is still willing to share within her soon-to-be relaunched website Hallewood: “It is going to be very cinematic, I would like to connect with my fans in a cinematic way, I will be posting videos, little shorts,” Halle continued. “It will be a new way for me to connect with people around the world, to connect with the youth of today. There are things I want to say and things I want to share. Hallewood is going to be inclusive, it will feature people I respect – artists, writers, there will be a family section, it will be a world that is culturally diverse.”


