Daniel Day-Lewis Is Quitting Acting - Read Statement

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman' Salary Revealed (Report)

'Bachelor in Paradise' Misconduct Investigation Finds No Sexual Assault, Production Will Resume

Are Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Back Together?

Tue, 20 June 2017 at 7:48 pm

Helen Mirren & 50 Cent Make Unlikely Pair at Monte Carlo TV Festival!

Helen Mirren & 50 Cent Make Unlikely Pair at Monte Carlo TV Festival!

Helen Mirren poses for a cute photo with rapper 50 Cent at the closing ceremony of the 2017 Monte Carlo TV Festival on Tuesday (June 20) in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

It looks like the legendary 71-year-old actress had a blast meeting her unlikely new pal!

Also in attendance at the event were Helen‘s husband Taylor Hackford, 50‘s Power co-star Omari Hardwick, Paula Patton, Wilmer Valderrama, Malin Akerman, Lucas Till, and Kyle MacLachlan.

FYI: Malin is wearing a Yanina Couture dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, a Devi Kroell clutch, and Jacquie Aiche earrings.
Photos: Getty, WENN
