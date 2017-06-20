Top Stories
Tue, 20 June 2017 at 1:41 pm

Helen Mirren On Feminism In TV & Film: 'Things Have Changed Substantially'

Helen Mirren is opening up about the rise in opportunities for women in television and film over the last few years.

“Hugely. In the last 10 years — or really the last three or four years — things have changed substantially,” the 71-year-old Oscar winner expressed (via THR) while attending the 2017 Monte Carlo TV Festival on Tuesday (June 20) in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

“There is a pressure mounting behind a dam, and I hope that that dam is finally bursting in terms of women directors and women-led dramas,” Helen added. “When I first did Prime Suspect they were not at all sure that a female-led drama would be acceptable to the public. So that’s how much things have changed since we first began Prime Suspect. It’s changed hugely.”

“The wall will continue to be hit for some time, absolutely. But I think there is a very substantial change in attitudes,” Helen concluded. “I think it’s becoming embarrassing to turn someone down because they’re female. The mind-set has changed. Unfortunately there are dinosaurs, and there are some dinosaurs that are 50 instead of 80. A lot of males over the age of 50 are locked in a past world really, and we just have to let them pass through the system and get them out the other end, if you like, for things to really change. That’s a very generalized statement, so maybe I should stop right there.”

50 Cent and co-star Omari Hardwick were also in attendance at the 2017 Monte Carlo TV Festival to represent their hit show Power.
Credit: IPA; Photos: WENN
