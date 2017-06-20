Top Stories
Daniel Day-Lewis Is Quitting Acting - Read Statement

Daniel Day-Lewis Is Quitting Acting - Read Statement

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman' Salary Revealed (Report)

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman' Salary Revealed (Report)

'Bachelor in Paradise' Misconduct Investigation Finds No Sexual Assault, Production Will Resume

'Bachelor in Paradise' Misconduct Investigation Finds No Sexual Assault, Production Will Resume

Are Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Back Together?

Are Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Back Together?

Tue, 20 June 2017 at 6:25 pm

Henry Cavill's Superman Salary Was Same as Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman Pay

Henry Cavill's Superman Salary Was Same as Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman Pay

Gal Gadot‘s salary for her work in Wonder Woman is making headlines today amid various reports that are giving out some incorrect information.

The 32-year-old actress earned around $300,000 as an upfront salary for her role as Diana Prince. This number does not include the large bonuses she is likely to receive as the film reaches certain box office benchmarks.

One report stated that Henry Cavill earned $14 million for his work as Superman in the movie Man of Steel, his first appearance as the superhero. What this report didn’t state was that he actually earned around $300k as his upfront salary and the rest in bonuses.

Most actors who don’t have a box office track record yet earn salaries in the six-figure range and they receive bonuses if the film is successful, according to THR.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Superman, Wonder Woman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • JAY-Z was spotted out for the first time since welcoming his twins - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne gushes over ex boyfriend Gregg Sulkin - Just Jared Jr
  • Tony Danza returns to TV in first role in 24 years - TooFab
  • Tim Allen's Last Man Standing will not be revived on CMT - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell previews the Pretty Little Liars series finale - Just Jared Jr
  • mafragias

    Various reports??? Well u “reported” it here too.. GET YOUR FACTS STRAIGHT JUSTJARED BEFORE POSTING ANYTHING…..

  • DEADP00L

    I’m sorry we care because? We’re too busy with actual priorities like just FIGHTING for 15 dollars minimum wage while we’re told to care about people who play pretend for living getting MILLIONS of dollars for standing in place and utter lines on repeat.

    We’re losing our healthcare, our SMALL bank accounts will be looted by the very industries that pay these celebrities we are told to care about, while they watch us burn alive in apartment blocks.

    When they arent supporting the slaughter of thousands of us faceless people with bombs and wars of choice.

    But hey they got paychecks… and it was or wasn’t the same amount. While they get free designer label stuff, modelling contracts worth millions, healthcare coverage, free spa treatment deals, 5 star hotel stays for free, first to business class seats if not private chartered flights, gated communities with private schooling and deals that last YEARS; things that we will never see if we slaved away until we drop dead…but how dare we ask for 15 dollars, Medicaid for all and cutting off military spending so we can pay for just CLEAN WATER…and maybe JUST maybe a taste of life before we’re killed off by our employers and landlords.

    But thats not important! What IS important is caring for how much more millions actors get paid.