Is There a 'Transformers: The Last Knight' End Credits Scene?

Transformers: The Last Knight hits theaters on Wednesday (June 21), and fans will want to know if they should stay in their seats for an end credits scene!

Well, there’s not a scene at the very end of the credits, but there is a scene while the credits are rolling.

Here’s a synopsis of the new movie: Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).

Josh Duhamel, Jerrod Carmichael, and Isabela Moner also star.

Click inside to find out about the scene mid-credits…

Credits Scene

During the movie, we find out that Earth is also Unicron, a massive planet sized transformer that powers itself by consuming other. In the credits scene, a group of scientists is inspecting one of Unicron’s horns. Suddenly, a mysterious woman in blue appears and tells one of the scientists that Unicron does not like to be touched. Her face shimmers, proving she’s actually a Transformer. She then offers scientists a way to defeat Unicron.