Top Stories
Daniel Day-Lewis Is Quitting Acting - Read Statement

Daniel Day-Lewis Is Quitting Acting - Read Statement

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman' Salary Revealed (Report)

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman' Salary Revealed (Report)

'Bachelor in Paradise' Misconduct Investigation Finds No Sexual Assault, Production Will Resume

'Bachelor in Paradise' Misconduct Investigation Finds No Sexual Assault, Production Will Resume

Are Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Back Together?

Are Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Back Together?

Tue, 20 June 2017 at 4:30 pm

Is There a 'Transformers: The Last Knight' End Credits Scene?

Is There a 'Transformers: The Last Knight' End Credits Scene?

Transformers: The Last Knight hits theaters on Wednesday (June 21), and fans will want to know if they should stay in their seats for an end credits scene!

Well, there’s not a scene at the very end of the credits, but there is a scene while the credits are rolling.

Here’s a synopsis of the new movie: Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).

Josh Duhamel, Jerrod Carmichael, and Isabela Moner also star.

Click inside to find out about the scene mid-credits…

Credits Scene

During the movie, we find out that Earth is also Unicron, a massive planet sized transformer that powers itself by consuming other. In the credits scene, a group of scientists is inspecting one of Unicron’s horns. Suddenly, a mysterious woman in blue appears and tells one of the scientists that Unicron does not like to be touched. Her face shimmers, proving she’s actually a Transformer. She then offers scientists a way to defeat Unicron.

Just Jared on Facebook
transformers end credits scene 01
transformers end credits scene 02
transformers end credits scene 03
transformers end credits scene 04
transformers end credits scene 05
transformers end credits scene 06
transformers end credits scene 07
transformers end credits scene 08
transformers end credits scene 09
transformers end credits scene 10
transformers end credits scene 11
transformers end credits scene 12
transformers end credits scene 13
transformers end credits scene 14
transformers end credits scene 15
transformers end credits scene 16
transformers end credits scene 17
transformers end credits scene 18
transformers end credits scene 19
transformers end credits scene 20
transformers end credits scene 21
transformers end credits scene 22
transformers end credits scene 23
transformers end credits scene 24

Photos: Paramount
Posted to: Isabela Moner, Josh Duhamel, Mark Wahlberg, Michael Bay, Movies, Transformers

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • JAY-Z was spotted out for the first time since welcoming his twins - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne gushes over ex boyfriend Gregg Sulkin - Just Jared Jr
  • Tony Danza returns to TV in first role in 24 years - TooFab
  • Tim Allen's Last Man Standing will not be revived on CMT - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell previews the Pretty Little Liars series finale - Just Jared Jr