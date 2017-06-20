Top Stories
Tue, 20 June 2017 at 6:50 am

Jamie Lynn Spears Invites First Responders Who Saved Daughter Maddie's Life to Her Birthday Party!

Jamie Lynn Spears Invites First Responders Who Saved Daughter Maddie's Life to Her Birthday Party!

Jamie Lynn Spears‘ daughter Maddie had some very special guests at her birthday party!

Over the weekend, Jamie‘s little girl turned 9-years-old and to celebrate the occasion, she invited two of the first responders that helped save Maddie‘s life after her ATV accent.

Jamie took to her Instagram to share a photo of Maddie at her pool party with the two heroes and wrote a touching note.

“My baby is 9 years old today, and more then ever we realize how precious every day is. So, we have to thank these 2 HEROES, John and Victoria, are the first responders, who literally saved Maddie‘s life, and they were able to celebrate her another year of her life with us this past weekend!” Jamie wrote.

She added, “Thank God for these amazing people, and thank you God for your amazing grace. We are so blessed today, and everyday with this little angel! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MADDIE💛💜”

Check out the sweet photo below…
