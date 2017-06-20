Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette'? Rachel Sends 3 Guys Home!

Lorde Apologizes For 'Insensitive' Comment About Taylor Swift Friendship

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding &amp; He's Not Happy

Are Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Back Together?

Tue, 20 June 2017 at 8:52 am

Jimmy Kimmel Has 'Exclusive First Photo' of Beyonce & JAY-Z's Twins

Jimmy Kimmel Has 'Exclusive First Photo' of Beyonce & JAY-Z's Twins

Jimmy Kimmel joked that he had the first photo of Beyonce and JAY-Z‘s twins, born last week.

“This is exciting…This afternoon we managed to get — I don’t know, how did we get this, Jason? Through sources? Okay. We managed to get an exclusive first photo of the babies, of [the] children. I won’t tell you how and I should make you wait until the end of the show to see this, but I can’t wait anymore myself. Here they are, the world’s most anticipated twins,” Jimmy intro’d the joke.

Then, an image of Donald Trump‘s sons Eric and Donald Jr comes up on the screen. “Aww. You know what? They’re adorable. Oh my goodness. Beautiful, beautiful children, especially the girl. She is a doll.”
Photos: wenn
