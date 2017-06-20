John Corbett & Bo Derek's Love Is Still Going Strong in Monaco!

John Corbett and Bo Derek have been a couple for fifteen years now and they showed their love is still going strong with several appearances at the 2017 Monte Carlo TV Festival!

The 56-year-old actor and the 60-year-old actress were all dressed up on the red carpet during the festival’s closing ceremony on Tuesday (June 20) in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Among the other events that the longtime couple went to were the Golden Nymph Nominees party on Monday, The Bold and the Beautiful‘s 30 year anniversary party on Sunday, and the opening ceremony after party on Friday. See pics in the gallery!