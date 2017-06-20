Top Stories
Tue, 20 June 2017 at 9:54 am

Johnny Depp Joins 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Cast At Japan Premiere!

Johnny Depp Joins 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Cast At Japan Premiere!

The Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales promo tour continues!

Johnny Depp got in-between his co-stars Kaya Scodelario and Brenton Thwaites while attending the Japan premiere of the anticipated film held at the Shinagawa Prince Hotel on Tuesday (June 20) in Tokyo, Japan.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Johnny Depp

Also in attendance were Japanese actors Chiaki Kuriyama and Taishi Nakagawa, who helped introduce the stars during the screening presentation.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is set to be released in theaters in Japan on July 1, 2017. The movie was released last month in the United States.
Credit: Ken Ishii; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brenton Thwaites, Johnny Depp, Kaya Scodelario, Pirates of the Caribbean

