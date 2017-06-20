Josh Dallas Supports Wife Ginnifer Goodwin at 'Constellations' Opening Night

Ginnifer Goodwin is joined by husband Josh Dallas at the opening night of her new play Constellations on Friday night (June 16) at the Geffen Playhouse in Westwood, Calif.

The 39-year-old former Once Upon a Time star was posed for pictures with her co-star Allen Leech and director Giovanna Sardelli after the show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ginnifer Goodwin



Ginnifer and Allen star in the show as a quantum physicist and beekeeper in a play that balances on the question of “what if” is, at its core, a poignant picture of “what is.”



Constellations will be performed at the Geffen Playhouse until July 16 and you can buy tickets here.