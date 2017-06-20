Kate Middleton Wows in Alexander McQueen White Lace Dress for Royal Ascot

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) and Prince William put on their finest for the Parade Ring during 2017 Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on Tuesday (June 20) in Ascot, England.

The couple were joined at the event by Zara Tindall, who is godmother to Prince George, and her husband Mike Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, as well as Queen Elizabeth, among others.

Prince William‘s 35th birthday is tomorrow! Happy early birthday to the Prince.

FYI: Kate is wearing Alexander McQueen.