Tue, 20 June 2017 at 11:52 am

Kate Middleton Wows in Alexander McQueen White Lace Dress for Royal Ascot

Kate Middleton Wows in Alexander McQueen White Lace Dress for Royal Ascot

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) and Prince William put on their finest for the Parade Ring during 2017 Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on Tuesday (June 20) in Ascot, England.

The couple were joined at the event by Zara Tindall, who is godmother to Prince George, and her husband Mike Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, as well as Queen Elizabeth, among others.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Prince William‘s 35th birthday is tomorrow! Happy early birthday to the Prince.

FYI: Kate is wearing Alexander McQueen.
kate middleton prince william ascot day 01
kate middleton prince william ascot day 02
kate middleton prince william ascot day 03
kate middleton prince william ascot day 04
kate middleton prince william ascot day 05
kate middleton prince william ascot day 06
kate middleton prince william ascot day 07
kate middleton prince william ascot day 08
kate middleton prince william ascot day 09
kate middleton prince william ascot day 10
kate middleton prince william ascot day 11
kate middleton prince william ascot day 12
kate middleton prince william ascot day 13
kate middleton prince william ascot day 14
kate middleton prince william ascot day 15
kate middleton prince william ascot day 16
kate middleton prince william ascot day 17
kate middleton prince william ascot day 18
kate middleton prince william ascot day 19
kate middleton prince william ascot day 20
kate middleton prince william ascot day 21
kate middleton prince william ascot day 22
kate middleton prince william ascot day 23
kate middleton prince william ascot day 24
kate middleton prince william ascot day 25
kate middleton prince william ascot day 26
kate middleton prince william ascot day 27
kate middleton prince william ascot day 28

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kate Middleton, Mike Tindall, Prince William, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth, Zara Tindall

