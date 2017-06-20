Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Responds to Blackface Accusations

Miles Teller Tweets to Clear Up Reports About an Arrest

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding &amp; He's Not Happy

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Tue, 20 June 2017 at 3:50 am

Katharine McPhee & Daniel Gillies Film 'The Lost Wife Of Robert Durst' in Canada

Katharine McPhee & Daniel Gillies Film 'The Lost Wife Of Robert Durst' in Canada

Katharine McPhee arrives early on set of her new movie on Friday morning (June 17) in Vancouver, Canada

The 33-year-old actress and singer was joined on set by her co-star Daniel Gillies as they film their upcoming movie The Lost Wife of Robert Durst.

The film follows the story of Kathie (Katharine) who falls in love with charming and quirky Robert (Daniel) “only to find their marriage turning stranger, darker and more disturbing as time passes. When Kathie vanishes in 1982, her family and friends are deeply disturbed that her disappearance isn’t taken seriously by police,” Deadline reports.

The Lost Wife of Robert Durst will premiere on Lifetime later this year.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Daniel Gillies, Katharine McPhee

