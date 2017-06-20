Top Stories
Drake Bell Is Shirtless, Ripped, &amp; Hotter Than Ever for 'Flaunt'

Drake Bell Is Shirtless, Ripped, & Hotter Than Ever for 'Flaunt'

Ariel Winter Gets Cheeky in Her Daisy Dukes During a Shopping Trip!

Ariel Winter Gets Cheeky in Her Daisy Dukes During a Shopping Trip!

Henry Cavill Didn't Make Millions More Than Gal Gadot

Henry Cavill Didn't Make Millions More Than Gal Gadot

Are Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Back Together?

Are Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Back Together?

Tue, 20 June 2017 at 9:33 pm

Korean Dance Crew's 'America's Got Talent' Audition is Amazing!

Korean Dance Crew's 'America's Got Talent' Audition is Amazing!

A dance crew from South Korea, named Just Jerk, brought the audience to its feet during their audition on America’s Got Talent.

The group consists of a bunch of guys who will soon serve in the army in their home country and their not sure if they’ll be able to perform together after they serve their time.

The dancers all wore karate outfits and they did some amazing moves throughout the routine.

All four of the judges – Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B, and Howie Mandel – said yes and sent the group to the next round!


Just Jerk: Dance Group Turns Out Seamless Performance
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Just Jerk

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • JAY-Z was spotted out for the first time since welcoming his twins - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne gushes over ex boyfriend Gregg Sulkin - Just Jared Jr
  • Tony Danza returns to TV in first role in 24 years - TooFab
  • Tim Allen's Last Man Standing will not be revived on CMT - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell previews the Pretty Little Liars series finale - Just Jared Jr