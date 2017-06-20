Korean Dance Crew's 'America's Got Talent' Audition is Amazing!

A dance crew from South Korea, named Just Jerk, brought the audience to its feet during their audition on America’s Got Talent.

The group consists of a bunch of guys who will soon serve in the army in their home country and their not sure if they’ll be able to perform together after they serve their time.

The dancers all wore karate outfits and they did some amazing moves throughout the routine.

All four of the judges – Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B, and Howie Mandel – said yes and sent the group to the next round!



Just Jerk: Dance Group Turns Out Seamless Performance