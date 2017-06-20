Top Stories
Drake Bell Is Shirtless, Ripped, &amp; Hotter Than Ever for 'Flaunt'

Drake Bell Is Shirtless, Ripped, & Hotter Than Ever for 'Flaunt'

Ariel Winter Gets Cheeky in Her Daisy Dukes During a Shopping Trip!

Ariel Winter Gets Cheeky in Her Daisy Dukes During a Shopping Trip!

Henry Cavill Didn't Make Millions More Than Gal Gadot

Henry Cavill Didn't Make Millions More Than Gal Gadot

Tue, 20 June 2017 at 11:35 pm

Kumail Nanjiani & Wife Emily V. Gordon Couple Up at 'The Big Sick' Premiere

Kumail Nanjiani & Wife Emily V. Gordon Couple Up at 'The Big Sick' Premiere

Kumail Nanjiani and wife Emily V. Gordon premiere their new movie The Big Sick on Tuesday night (June 20) at the Landmark Sunshine Theater in New York City.

The couple wrote the romantic comedy together and were joined on the red carpet by Kumail‘s co-stars Zoe Kazan – and her longtime love Paul Dano along with Holly Hunter, Ray Romano, and Aidy Bryant.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kumail Nanjiani

Fellow celebs Mamie and Grace Gummer, Christin Milioti, TJ Miller and wife Kate Gorney along with Zosia Mamet and husband Evan Joigkeit also hit the red carpet for the premiere.

The Big Sick hits theaters on June 23 and you can check out the trailer here.

15+ pictures inside of the stars at The Big Sick premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
kumail wife emily couple up at the big sick premiere01
kumail wife emily couple up at the big sick premiere02
kumail wife emily couple up at the big sick premiere03
kumail wife emily couple up at the big sick premiere04
kumail wife emily couple up at the big sick premiere05
kumail wife emily couple up at the big sick premiere06
kumail wife emily couple up at the big sick premiere07
kumail wife emily couple up at the big sick premiere08
kumail wife emily couple up at the big sick premiere09
kumail wife emily couple up at the big sick premiere10
kumail wife emily couple up at the big sick premiere11
kumail wife emily couple up at the big sick premiere12
kumail wife emily couple up at the big sick premiere13
kumail wife emily couple up at the big sick premiere14
kumail wife emily couple up at the big sick premiere15
kumail wife emily couple up at the big sick premiere16
kumail wife emily couple up at the big sick premiere17
kumail wife emily couple up at the big sick premiere18

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aidy Bryant, Emily V. Gordon, Evan Jonigkeit, Grace Gummer, Holly Hunter, kate gorney, kumail nanjiani, Mamie Gummer, Paul Dano, Ray Romano, TJ Miller, Zoe Kazan, Zosia Mamet

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • JAY-Z was spotted out for the first time since welcoming his twins - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne gushes over ex boyfriend Gregg Sulkin - Just Jared Jr
  • Tony Danza returns to TV in first role in 24 years - TooFab
  • Tim Allen's Last Man Standing will not be revived on CMT - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell previews the Pretty Little Liars series finale - Just Jared Jr