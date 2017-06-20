Kumail Nanjiani & Wife Emily V. Gordon Couple Up at 'The Big Sick' Premiere

Kumail Nanjiani and wife Emily V. Gordon premiere their new movie The Big Sick on Tuesday night (June 20) at the Landmark Sunshine Theater in New York City.

The couple wrote the romantic comedy together and were joined on the red carpet by Kumail‘s co-stars Zoe Kazan – and her longtime love Paul Dano along with Holly Hunter, Ray Romano, and Aidy Bryant.

Fellow celebs Mamie and Grace Gummer, Christin Milioti, TJ Miller and wife Kate Gorney along with Zosia Mamet and husband Evan Joigkeit also hit the red carpet for the premiere.

The Big Sick hits theaters on June 23 and you can check out the trailer here.

