Lady Gaga & Boyfriend Christian Carino Go for Romantic Stroll in the Hamptons!

Lady Gaga and her boyfriend Christian Carino wrap their arms around each other while going for a romantic walk along the beach on Tuesday afternoon (June 20) in the Hamptons, N.Y.

The 31-year-old entertainer wore a Little Mermaid t-shirt while hanging out on the rocks by the beach with her CAA agent beau. What a perfect way to celebrate the beginning of summer!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga

Gaga is back on the east coast after wrapping production on her upcoming movie A Star is Born. “That’s a wrap on #AStarIsBorn Flowers for my directors and producers.🎥🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹absolutely a dream team,” she captioned the below pic on Instagram.