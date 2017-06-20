Top Stories
Drake Bell Is Shirtless, Ripped, & Hotter Than Ever for 'Flaunt'

Ariel Winter Gets Cheeky in Her Daisy Dukes During a Shopping Trip!

Henry Cavill Didn't Make Millions More Than Gal Gadot

Tue, 20 June 2017 at 11:37 pm

Lady Gaga & Boyfriend Christian Carino Go for Romantic Stroll in the Hamptons!

Lady Gaga and her boyfriend Christian Carino wrap their arms around each other while going for a romantic walk along the beach on Tuesday afternoon (June 20) in the Hamptons, N.Y.

The 31-year-old entertainer wore a Little Mermaid t-shirt while hanging out on the rocks by the beach with her CAA agent beau. What a perfect way to celebrate the beginning of summer!

Gaga is back on the east coast after wrapping production on her upcoming movie A Star is Born. “That’s a wrap on #AStarIsBorn Flowers for my directors and producers.🎥🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹absolutely a dream team,” she captioned the below pic on Instagram.

