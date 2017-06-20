Light Up Dancers on 'America's Got Talent' Get Golden Buzzer!

This dance crew named Light Balance gave an incredible performance on America’s Got Talent that earned them a golden buzzer!

The dancers all wore lights on their bodies and faces that lit up as they danced around the stage.

Tyra Banks ran out from the wings because she loved the performance so much and she hit the golden buzzer to send the group to the live shows.

“I thought the act was incredible. It was imaginative. It was different. I’ve never seen anything like that before. It was incredible. Congratulations,” Simon Cowell said.



