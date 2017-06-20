Top Stories
'Bachelor in Paradise' Misconduct Investigation Finds No Sexual Assault, Production Will Resume

'Bachelor in Paradise' Misconduct Investigation Finds No Sexual Assault, Production Will Resume

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman' Salary Revealed (Report)

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman' Salary Revealed (Report)

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette'? Rachel Sends 3 Guys Home!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette'? Rachel Sends 3 Guys Home!

Are Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Back Together?

Are Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Back Together?

Tue, 20 June 2017 at 1:30 pm

Lily Collins Stars in Netflix's 'To The Bone' - Trailer & Stills!

Lily Collins Stars in Netflix's 'To The Bone' - Trailer & Stills!

Lily Collins struggles with an eating disorder in the trailer for her new Netflix movie To The Bone.

Here’s a synopsis: Ellen is an unruly, 20-year-old anorexic girl who spent the better part of her teenage years being shepherded through various recovery programs, only to find herself several pounds lighter every time. Determined to find a solution, her dysfunctional family agrees to send her to a group home for youths, which is led by a non-traditional doctor. Surprised by the unusual rules-and charmed by her fellow patients-Ellen has to discover for herself how to confront her addiction and attempt self-acceptance, in order to stand a chance against her demons.

Alex Sharp, Keanu Reeves, Carrie Preston, Lili Taylor, and Liana Liberato also star in the film, hitting Netflix on July 14.
Just Jared on Facebook
lily collins to the bone 01
lily collins to the bone 02
lily collins to the bone 03
lily collins to the bone 04
lily collins to the bone 05
lily collins to the bone 06
lily collins to the bone 07

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Keanu Reeves, Lily Collins, Trailer, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • JAY-Z was spotted out for the first time since welcoming his twins - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne gushes over ex boyfriend Gregg Sulkin - Just Jared Jr
  • Tony Danza returns to TV in first role in 24 years - TooFab
  • Tim Allen's Last Man Standing will not be revived on CMT - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell previews the Pretty Little Liars series finale - Just Jared Jr