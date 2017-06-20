Miles Teller Steps Out After Being Detained in San Diego

Miles Teller is stepping out for the first time since being detained in San Diego over the weekend.

The 30-year-old Whiplash actor was joined by longtime girlfriend Keleigh Sperry as they grabbed a sushi dinner on Monday night (June 19) in Studio City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miles Teller

Earlier that same day, reports came out saying that Miles was arrested for public intoxication while hanging out with friends in San Diego over the weekend.

Not long after that, Miles cleared up the reports saying that he was only detained by the police and not arrested.