Miles Teller's 'Thank You For Your Service' Trailer Gives a Glimpse at Life with PTSD - Watch Now

Miles Teller's 'Thank You For Your Service' Trailer Gives a Glimpse at Life with PTSD - Watch Now

Miles Teller depicts how hard life is after fighting in war in the new trailer for Thank You For Your Service.

The film gives a look at how Post Traumatic Stress Disorder affects American servicemen and women returning home from war. The movie also stars Girl On the Train actress Haley Bennett and Amy Schumer.

The film will hit theaters on October 27.

Watch the brand new trailer below, which debuted earlier in the day on USA Today.
