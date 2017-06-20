Mobb Deep's Prodigy Dead at 42

Rapper Prodigy of the group Mobb Deep has passed away at the young age of 42.

“It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary NY rap duo Mobb Deep,” a statement from the rep said (via Billboard). “We would like to thank everyone for respecting the family’s privacy at this time.”

An exact cause of death has not been released.

Mobb Deep‘s second album, 1995′s The Infamous, was a hit, reaching number 18 on the Top 200 chart. The group was well known for singles including “Shook Ones Pt. II,” “Survival of the Fittest,” and “Hey Luv (Anything).”