Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette'? Rachel Sends 3 Guys Home!

Lorde Apologizes For 'Insensitive' Comment About Taylor Swift Friendship

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding & He's Not Happy

Are Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Back Together?

Tue, 20 June 2017 at 10:22 am

Rachel Lindsay Calls Out Former 'Bachelor' Contestant for Racist Post

The Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay responded to a racist tweet last night from former Bachelor contestant Leah Block.

“I’m sitting here watching @BacheloretteABC and my roommate just sat down on the couch and said, ‘What is this? @LoveAndHipHop_?’ DEAD,” Leah tweeted (and later deleted), referring to the VH1 reality show.

Rachel then responded, and name dropped contestant Lee Garrett, who was revealed to have tweeted racially charged thoughts as well.

“Let me know if she wants to meet Lee…they sound like they would have a lot in common #ihavetimetoday,” she wrote.

Leah was a contestant on Ben Higgins‘ season and also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise.
Photos: ABC
