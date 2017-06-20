Retired Soccer Player Landon Donovan & Wife Hannah Welcome Their Second Son!

Landon Donovan is a dad again!

The 35-year-old retired professional soccer player and his wife Hannah announced on Tuesday (June 20) that they have welcomed their second son together.

“Introducing Slate Bartell Donovan! Everyone is healthy and happy,” Landon captioned the below picture on Instagram.



Landon and Hannah welcomed their first son Talon back in January 2016.

