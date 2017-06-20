Top Stories
Drake Bell Is Shirtless, Ripped, &amp; Hotter Than Ever for 'Flaunt'

Drake Bell Is Shirtless, Ripped, & Hotter Than Ever for 'Flaunt'

Ariel Winter Gets Cheeky in Her Daisy Dukes During a Shopping Trip!

Ariel Winter Gets Cheeky in Her Daisy Dukes During a Shopping Trip!

Henry Cavill Didn't Make Millions More Than Gal Gadot

Henry Cavill Didn't Make Millions More Than Gal Gadot

Are Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Back Together?

Are Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Back Together?

Tue, 20 June 2017 at 9:47 pm

Retired Soccer Player Landon Donovan & Wife Hannah Welcome Their Second Son!

Retired Soccer Player Landon Donovan & Wife Hannah Welcome Their Second Son!

Landon Donovan is a dad again!

The 35-year-old retired professional soccer player and his wife Hannah announced on Tuesday (June 20) that they have welcomed their second son together.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Landon Donovan

“Introducing Slate Bartell Donovan! Everyone is healthy and happy,” Landon captioned the below picture on Instagram.

Landon and Hannah welcomed their first son Talon back in January 2016.

See the pic of baby Slate below!

Introducing Slate Bartell Donovan! Everyone is healthy and happy ❤️👶👨‍👩‍👦‍👦⚽️

A post shared by Landon Donovan (@landondonovan10) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Birth, Celebrity Babies, Hannah Bartell, Landon Donovan, Slate Donovan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • JAY-Z was spotted out for the first time since welcoming his twins - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne gushes over ex boyfriend Gregg Sulkin - Just Jared Jr
  • Tony Danza returns to TV in first role in 24 years - TooFab
  • Tim Allen's Last Man Standing will not be revived on CMT - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell previews the Pretty Little Liars series finale - Just Jared Jr