Sarah Michelle Gellar Spends Her Afternoon Shopping in LA

Sarah Michelle Gellar does some shopping at Ron Herman on Sunday afternoon (June 18) in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old actress looked pretty in a floral skirt and denim vest as she ran some last minute errands on Father’s Day.

Later that day, Sarah Michelle took to Instagram to share a sweet post to husband Freddie Prinze Jr. Sarah Michelle and Freddie are parents to Charlotte, 7, and Rocky, 4.

“Dad – a sons first hero, a daughters first love #happyfathersday,” Sarah Michelle captioned the below post.