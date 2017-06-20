Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Responds to Blackface Accusations

Miles Teller Tweets to Clear Up Reports About an Arrest

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding &amp; He's Not Happy

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Tue, 20 June 2017 at 5:20 am

Sarah Michelle Gellar Spends Her Afternoon Shopping in LA

Sarah Michelle Gellar Spends Her Afternoon Shopping in LA

Sarah Michelle Gellar does some shopping at Ron Herman on Sunday afternoon (June 18) in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old actress looked pretty in a floral skirt and denim vest as she ran some last minute errands on Father’s Day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sarah Michelle Gellar

Later that day, Sarah Michelle took to Instagram to share a sweet post to husband Freddie Prinze Jr. Sarah Michelle and Freddie are parents to Charlotte, 7, and Rocky, 4.

“Dad – a sons first hero, a daughters first love #happyfathersday,” Sarah Michelle captioned the below post.

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Sarah Michelle Gellar

