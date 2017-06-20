Scarlett Johansson Spotted Holding Hands with Her Lawyer

Scarlett Johansson was spotted walking hand in hand with her lawyer Kevin Yorn during a date night over the weekend.

The 32-year-old actress the 51-year-old entertainment attorney were seen having dinner at popular New York City restaurant Scalinatella in photos that have surfaced online.

Scarlett, who is currently going through a divorce with her ex Romain Dauriac, was most recently linked to Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update host Colin Jost. They were seen kissing at an after party for the show’s season finale and also spotted on a date last week in New York.