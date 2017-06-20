Seth Rogen & Rob Schneider Got Into a Twitter Feud & It Involved James Franco

Seth Rogen and Rob Schneider got into a pretty strange Twitter feud and it involved James Franco!

Over the weekend, Seth was scrolling through the social media site when he realized Rob had blocked him.

He promptly tweeted Rob asking for an explanation and he got a response!

While Rob didn’t quite give any reasoning for blocking Seth, he had a very strange condition to unblock him – he wanted to meet James Franco!

“I’ll unblock you if I can meet James Franco. You’ll be back in buddy!” Rob wrote.

It looks like things must have worked out because later that day, Rob unblocked Seth and tweeted about meeting James!

“Dear Seth, You are officially UNBLOCKED! Go celebrate 2Nite with some close friends. But be on your best behavior from now on!…And thanks for hooking me up with Franco. You’re right, he is dreamy!” Rob tweeted.

Dear @Sethrogen I'll unblock you if I can meet James Franco. You'll be back in buddy! Potentially yours again,

Rob — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) June 18, 2017

Click inside to read all the tweets…



Dear @Sethrogen I'll unblock you if I can meet James Franco. You'll be back in buddy! Potentially yours again,

Rob — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) June 18, 2017

Dear Seth,

You are officiallyUNBLOCKED!

Go celebrate 2Nite with some close friends.But be on your best behavior from now on!

ILOVED"TheEnd" — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) June 18, 2017